Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon announces engagement to Laura Norton after reflecting on tough year Love is all around in the village

Love is in the air in Emmerdale, after the soap's second engagement of the year was announced on New Year's Day. Real life couple Mark Jordon and Laura Norton - who play the village's Daz Spencer and Kerry Wyatt respectively - confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday. Mark, 53, who proposed to Laura, 35, wrote: "Well 2018 had some of the highest highs and the lowest lows. Really got to feel the love of true friends. Feel blessed by the support of my children and elated to have heard the word 'yes' from the most beautiful woman in the world @lawrencenotrin "

READ: Abbey Clancy announces pregnancy with baby number four - see bump

Mark and Laura

Mark and Laura first met when the former Heartbeat actor arrived in the Dales in 2014. He later reprised his role in 2017. On his two-year anniversary with Laura, which was celebrated on July 14 2017, Mark tweeted: “Without doubt the luckiest man alive. Laura, the most beautiful woman inside and out. I'm screaming to the heavens THANK YOU!" He was previously married to actress Siobhan Finneran from 1997 to 2014, and they have two children together. The big news comes after a dramatic year for Mark, who recently pleaded not guilty to attacking a pensioner and was granted bail - he will attend trial in July this year.

READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting fourth child

Another Emmerdale couple announced their engagement on New Year's Day, too! Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Sharma in the soap, revealed her engagement to fellow actor Simon Cotton. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she wrote: "Two days ago this beautiful man asked me to be his wife. There has never been an easier answer to a question..Yes! Feel so incredibly blessed. Wishing you all the happiest 2019 and & so much love for the year ahead!" She also uploaded a gorgeous photograph of the pair kissing. Awww.

Huge congratulations to the two sets of lovebirds.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.