Victoria Beckham shares sweetest photo with daughter Harper yet These two are just so adorable together

Victoria Beckham and her seven-year-old daughter Harper have been sharing some seriously sweet mummy-and-daughter moments recently - but this one might just be the cutest yet. Victoria and her little girl enjoyed a horse ride together despite the winter chill. The 44-year-old fashion designer shared a photo of the special outing on her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, captioning it: "Mummy and Harper time. It's a cold day for riding!" In the picture, Victoria is sat on her white horse as she trots alongside Harper who is sat on a brown pony. Both were stylishly wrapped up for the chill and Harper had a huge smile on her face. There was even an Jack Russell running around the stable in the background, just to make the photo totally adorable.

The pony ride came a week after the pair spent a the afternoon drawing tattoos on each other after last Saturday's morning ride. After sharing a photo of Harper clearing hay in the stables, Victoria then uploaded a video of her daughter painting a fake tattoo on her shoulder - before revealing the one on Harper's arm! Of course, both were fake, but Harper looked very happy with her designs, which suggests she might fancy the real thing in the future.

The Beckhams look to be taking things easy after their New Year celebration earlier in the week. David and Victoria saw 2019 in with a star-studded party at their Cotswolds mansion. Throughout the night, both David and Victoria shared photos of their activities, which included watching a colourful firework display which was set to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. David's sister Joanne was also present, as were the couple's three oldest children, Brooklyn – who brought along his new girlfriend Hana, Romeo and Cruz.

