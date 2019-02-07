Man Utd footballer Peter Schmeichel engaged to Laura von Lindholm Congratulations!

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is celebrating his engagement to girlfriend Laura von Lindholm – and he chose the most romantic spot to propose. The retired footballer popped the question to his long-term partner while on holiday at the luxurious One&Only Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives, during a fireworks display on the beach.

Soon after, the 55-year-old shared a blurry black-and-white snap of himself and Laura kissing, with her engagement ring visible on her left hand. "She said yes," he wrote over the image, adding in the caption: "So that makes me the lucky one." Meanwhile, Laura also shared a selfie giving a glimpse at her stunning diamond ring, writing: "My light, my love… Yes yes yes!"

Laura will be Peter’s second wife; he was previously married to Bente Schmeichel, with whom he shares two children – daughter Cecilie, a blogger, and son Kasper, who is also a successful footballer and plays for Leicester City and the Denmark national team.

Peter shot to stardom as a goalkeeper for Manchester United in the 90s, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League and three FA Cups. He played alongside the likes of David Beckham and Ryan Giggs, and in 2001, he was awarded an honorary MBE for his services to football. After leaving the club, the Danish footballer went on to play for rivals Manchester City and Aston Villa before announcing his retirement in 2003.

Although he has retired from professional football, Peter often still appears as a pundit on BBC, and competed for Soccer Aid in 2006. He was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing that same year, and was partnered with Erin Boag, but the pair were voted out in week seven, and cricketer Mark Ramprakash went on to win the series with Karen Hardy. Perhaps he’ll be able to brush up on his dancing skills in time for the wedding!

