Jennifer Lawrence confirms engagement to boyfriend Cooke Maroney The pair have been dating since 2018

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence, who is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney. A rep for the Oscar-winning actress confirmed the happy news after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on a date in New York at the weekend.

Jennifer was first linked to the 34-year-old art dealer in June 2018. The pair were believed to have been introduced by Jennifer's best friend Laura Simpson, but have made an effort to keep their relationship away from the public eye, following her high profile relationships with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actor Nicholas Hoult.

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney

The 28-year-old was most recently in a relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, but they split in November 2017, with their 20-year age gap believed to be a contributing factor in their break-up.

MORE: Royal engagement rings to swoon over

Jennifer has made no secret of her desire to tie the knot, and told Vogue in 2015: "I can't wait to be married. I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f*** it up. But I'm also not banking on that."

Loading the player...

See the most iconic engagement rings

However, in 2015 she admitted she wasn't sure if she'd ever get married. "I don't know if I ever will get married and I'm OK with that," she told Diane Sawyer. "I don't feel that I need anything to complete me. I love meeting people, men, women, whatever, I love people coming into your life and bringing something."

GALLERY: The one thing these celebrity brides had in common on their wedding day

One things for sure, we won't be expecting to see her close friends including fellow actress Emma Stone as her bridesmaids – as the Joy actress is not a fan of the concept. "Weddings rock, but I will never be a bridesmaid again," she told Vanity Fair in 2016. "There needs to be a bridesmaids' union. It's horrendous. If anyone asks me again, I'm going to say, 'No. That part of my life is over. I appreciate the ask.' If I do ever get married, I don't think I will have bridesmaids. How can I rank my friends?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.