MasterChef judge John Torode engaged to Lisa Faulkner - see the gorgeous ring

Huge congratulations are in order for John Torode and Lisa Faulkner! The MasterChef judge has proposed to the former EastEnders star after three years of dating. The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news alongside a picture of the gorgeous ring, writing: "My gorgeous John completely surprised me on Christmas Day and asked me to marry him!" She added: "After waiting to tell our family when we got home, we then had a few days just grinning at each other!! I'm so very happy to share our lovely news with you."

Lisa, 46, and John, 52, have been together since 2015, and live together with the soap star's daughter Billie. Lisa concluded the message with: "Happy 2019 it's going to be quite a year and I'm going to embrace every minute of it. All you need is love. Love is all you need." Friends and fans immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with John's co-star Gregg Wallace posting: "Amazing!!!!!" Presenter Kate Thornton added: "Wowzers! Heartfelt congratulations my darling to you both x."

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Lisa opened up about her relationship with John, in which she admitted her daughter was at the top of her priority. Billie regularly sees her dad Chris Coghill, who lives around the corner and from whom Lisa separated in 2011. "She is our No. 1 priority," said Lisa. Although the TV star met John on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010, it was only when she honed her cooking skills in London restaurants including Smiths of Smithfield and Roux at Parliament Square that their friendship developed into a romance. They have since cooked together and presented a show on radio station Magic, which Lisa would love to do more.

"I love being with him," gushed Lisa. "We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate." She added: "I want my daughter to be content and the person that she can be. I don't want a lot – I don't want a bigger house or a bigger car or more holidays a year. I'm happy with what I've got." Meanwhile, John separated from his former wife Jessica, the mother of his two children, in 2011 and was granted a divorce 2014. The food critic also has two other children from previous relationships.

