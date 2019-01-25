David and Victoria Beckham celebrate special anniversary We can’t believe it’s been so long!

David and Victoria Beckham had reason to celebrate on Friday, as they marked 21 years since they became engaged. The couple both shared sweet photos from their engagement announcement on social media, with Victoria admitting: "Can’t believe this was 21 years ago!!!"

Former England footballer David proposed to the Spice Girls singer in January 1998, following a whirlwind relationship. David popped the question over dinner at a restaurant, with the pair sharing their happy news – and giving the first glimpse at Victoria’s diamond engagement ring - outside their hotel.

It has been 21 years since the Beckhams announced their engagement

Victoria was presented with a marquise-cut diamond ring, which was rumoured to have cost £65,000. And in the years that have passed she has since amassed a collection of 14 engagement rings, some of which she has paid for herself, and others which David has bought for her.

Not only are the couple celebrating 21 years since becoming engaged, in July they will mark 20 years of marriage. The pair tied the knot on 4 July 1999, and share four children together – Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven.

The couple tied the knot in 1999

Following almost 20 years of marriage in the public eye, David and Victoria have faced constant speculation about their relationship, something which the fashion designer has admitted can be frustrating.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: "It can get quite frustrating. But I leave it to my PR team. I don’t get involved." She and David were the subject of many stories in 2018, after social media became rife with claims that they were set to announce their divorce. At the time, a representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

