Goodnight Mister Tom child star Nicholas Robinson gets engaged The actor played young William Beech in the period drama

Congratulations are in order for Goodnight Mister Tom actor Nicholas Robinson! The child star, who played William Beech in the beloved period drama, is engaged to his boyfriend, former Big Brother contestant Andy West. After the news was published on MailOnline, reality TV star Andy tweeted his joy: "I kept this secret as long as I could but I'm so happy to say that @MrNickRobinson and I are engaged! I'm very lucky to have met the most generous, wonderful, kind man on earth."

TV star Andy West announced the happy news

Andy, who now has a reporter role on the Jeremy Vine show, revealed to the publication that Nicholas, now aged 33, came to his rescue following a rough period in his life. "Nicholas found me and helped me to get back on my feet and I'm so over the moon to have met someone so smart and generous and kind," he explained. "I couldn't have rebuilt my life and got back into TV and radio presenting and voice-over work - or written a novel - without his belief in me." He added: "Nicholas rescued me."

MORE: Michelle Mone reveals she is engaged to partner Doug Barrowman

The couple got engaged on Christmas Day after meeting two years ago on Twitter. "Our first date was by St. Paul's Cathedral and it was weird because he’d been watching me on Big Brother thinking I was a bit of an idiot and I'd seen him acting on TV," Andy added. "So it was all a bit strange, but actually we felt like we knew each other from the word go." Nicholas rose to fame after starring in the film adaption of Michelle Magorian's book – the movie also starred the late John Thaw.

In October, the film celebrated its 20th anniversary - and Nicholas took to Twitter to mark the milestone. "I can't believe it's been 20 years today since the first airing of Goodnight Mr Tom on @ITV," he said at the time. "I'm lucky to be part of something so many people hold so dearly. Thank you ITV, thank you GMT fans and, of course, thank you John - "Dad." You are missed. Love, William x." He added: "I remember the day so well. It went out at 9pm. My parents invited friends and family to our house - there were so many we had to screen it in three rooms. My Mum cooked the most amazing food and we watched, cried and laughed together as so many families have over the last 20 years."

READ: Katie Piper supported by celebrity friends after inspirational 10 year challenge post

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.