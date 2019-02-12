Holby City star Camilla Arfwedson marries Call the Midwife actor Jack Hawkins in secret The two BBC stars met on the set of the hospital drama

A couple from two of the BBC's most popular shows – Call the Midwife and Holby City – have secretly married. Holby City actress Camilla Arfwedson has revealed that she tied the knot with Call the Midwife's Jack Hawkins, after first meeting when the actor played a patient on the medical drama in 2016.

Camilla shared the happy news as she resumed her role as Dr Zosia March after a four year break. The actress' feisty character was last seen on-screen leaving husband Ollie Valentine and heading to America to work. "I wanted to try something else and we also got married," Camilla told The Sun. "It was a low-key ceremony in London but it was really lovely. It was great. It's nice to be back for a couple of months. I love it on Holby."

Camilla Arfwedson and Jack Hawkins have tied the knot

Jack is best recognised as dentist Christopher Dockerill on Call the Midwife, who is dating Helen George's character Trixie. He has also made brief appearances in other BBC medical dramas Doctors and Casualty. Meanwhile, Camilla's acting career has seen her star in dramas Midsomer Murders and Silent Witness, and she also worked alongside Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes in 2008 period drama The Duchess.

Although Camilla and Jack kept their wedding low-key, she did share one photo from their wedding day on Instagram at the end of October. The snap shows the couple exiting their wedding ceremony hand-in-hand, giving a glimpse at the bride's figure-hugging ivory gown, which featured a plunging V-back. The actress pinned flowers into her hair, which was worn down in loose waves, while her groom looked dapper in a navy suit.

The couple met when Jack played a patient on Holby City

Camilla and Jack are not the only TV stars to marry in private; on Monday Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding revealed that she had also tied the knot with partner Ben Silver, following a secret engagement. EastEnders actress Laurie Brett also held a low-key ceremony for her nuptials to Dennis Longman at the beginning of February.

