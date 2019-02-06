Billie Faiers and fiancé Greg Shepherd just had a first dance lesson from this popstar They're making final preparations for their big day

Billie Faiers' first dance is going to be something special! The Mummy Diaries star is making sure both she and fiancé Greg Shepherd showcase their best moves for their spring wedding, by enlisting the help of Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt.

The couple joined Kimberly in a dance studio on Tuesday, and Billie couldn't resist sharing a photo from the class on Instagram. "When you take your hubby to be for a dancing lesson with a Pussycat Doll… thank you for having us @kimberlywyatt," she captioned the snap, which showed Kimberly showing her impressive flexibility by raising one leg over her head.

Meanwhile, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly shared the same snap on her own Instagram page, saying: "So excited for your beautiful day! No stress just fun!" Viewers may well get the chance to see the couple's masterclass as it appears to have been filmed for their reality show The Mummy Diaries, which Billie works on with her sister Sam Faiers.

The mum-of-two has been making final preparations for her big day, which is set to take place in the Maldives this spring. Although she hasn't revealed her wedding date, Billie has revealed that she plans for her two young children – Nelly and Arthur – to be involved in the ceremony. Speaking to HELLO! in January, Billie said: "On the wedding day itself I'm going to have the kids as flower girls and page boys, they're going to be involved in everything."

Billie revealed: "For the girls, I'm probably going to go for something really comfortable - I don't want anything itchy and fussy for them - just something really light, flowy and really cute. Probably more Boho than frills and bows." She added: "And then for the boys, just something really lovely and neutral as well. I won't put them in mini suits because they're young but I'll put them in something like the same sort of colours [as Greg]."

