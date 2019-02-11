Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding marries after secret engagement Several of her soap co-stars attended her big day

Congratulations are in order to Coronation Street star Julia Goulding, who has married her partner Ben Silver after a secret engagement. The actress, who plays Shona Ramsey in the soap, said her vows on stage at Manchester’s Albert Hall, with her co-stars including Jack P. Shepherd, Lucy Fallon and Tina O’Brien present.

Julia had given no hint at her wedding or engagement on social media, but often shares photos with her new husband Ben, who works as a teacher. One of the most recent photos shows the couple celebrating Ben’s 30th birthday together, which is when he chose to surprise Julia and propose during a celebratory trip to New York.

Julia Goulding has married her partner Ben Silver

The actress is not the only Corrie star to tie the knot in recent weeks; Tina O’Brien married her partner Adam Crofts in a romantic New Year’s Eve ceremony in Manchester, which was also attended by many of her close friends from the soap cast. Meanwhile, Faye Brookes is busy planning her wedding to Gareth Gates, after he proposed recently.

GALLERY: See your favourite Coronation Street stars' wedding and engagement photos

Julia landed the role of Jack P. Shepherd’s character David Platt’s love interest back in 2016, and said it was a dream come true to work on the soap. Most recently the couple were the victims of a home intruder, which is believed to be linked to Shona’s criminal son, Clayton Hibbs, who is currently in prison after the murder of David’s former wife Kylie Platt. With drama looming on screen, at least Julia’s life is much happier away from the cobbles!

Julia plays Shona Ramsey in the ITV soap

There have been several soap star weddings and engagements in the last couple of months, with EastEnders actress Laurie Brett marrying her partner Dennis Longman in a secret ceremony at the beginning of February. Emmerdale stars Mark Jordon and Laura Norton confirmed their engagement in January, while their co-star Fiona Wade also became engaged to boyfriend Simon Cotton over Christmas. Last but not least, their fellow Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick went all out with a flash mob proposal to the show’s producer, Kate Oates, with the pair planning to elope abroad for a low-key wedding.

GALLERY: The romantic secrets behind these iconic celebrity engagement rings

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.