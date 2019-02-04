EastEnders actress Laurie Brett ties the knot in secret ceremony – see her gorgeous dress Congratulations to the happy couple!

Congratulations to EastEnders actress Laurie Brett, who married her fiancé Dennis Longman in a secret ceremony over the weekend. The 49-year-old, who plays Jane Beale in the BBC soap, tied the knot in an intimate wedding in north London attended by her co-stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Letitia Dean.

Tamzin shared the first look at the newlyweds in a post on Instagram Stories, showing Laurie and Dennis kissing while each holding a glass of champagne. "Congratulations Laurie and Den," she captioned the post, which also gave a look at Laurie’s beautiful wedding dress, which featured a v-neck, sheer cap sleeves and delicate embroidery. The bride wore her hair in loose curls with fresh flowers pinned at the back that matched her husband’s buttonhole.

EastEnders actress Laurie Brett married Dennis Longman at the weekend

The couple appear to have opted for a purple colour scheme judging by the other photo Tamzin shared of their "gorgeous wedding flowers", which included an array of lilac and purple blooms, wildflowers and greenery.

GALLERY: See EastEnders stars on their wedding days

Laurie hasn’t shared any details from her big day on social media, but did hint at her exciting plans with a tweet on Thursday that read: “Roll on the weekend… have it large x”. The actress’ nuptials come just over four years after her split from first husband John Milroy, with whom she was married for five years and shares daughter Erin, seven. She was also previously engaged to musician Dave Evans, but they split in 2007 before their wedding.

Tamzin Outhwaite shared a glimpse at their wedding

The actress is not the only EastEnders star to have been planning a wedding; her co-star Lisa Faulkner announced in January that she is engaged to MasterChef’s John Torode. Meanwhile, Shona McGarty – who plays Whitney Carter – is also engaged to her long-term boyfriend Ryan Harris, who popped the question on her 26th birthday in October 2017.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.