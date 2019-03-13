The special reason Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be celebrating this weekend The couple are reaching a special milestone

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have two special reasons to celebrate on Sunday, as not only will Ruth be turning 59, but it will also mark ten years since they got engaged. This Morning presenter Eamonn popped the question to his partner on St Patrick's Day during a city break to celebrate her 49th birthday – some 12 years after they first met, and seven years after the birth of their son Jack.

A decade later and the couple have become one of TV's most popular presenting duos, regularly working together on shows including This Morning and Do the Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth. They will make an on-screen appearance on their anniversary for This Morning on Sundays, but have not yet revealed how they plan to celebrate.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes married in June 2010

Ruth and Eamonn married on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The couple's big day was attended by celebrities including Footballers Wives star Zoe Lucker, Gloria Hunniford, Jeremy Kyle, and The Royle Family actress Sue Johnston.

Of their wedding, Belfast-born Eamonn told HELLO!: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever." The 59-year-old - who is also father to Declan, Rebecca, and Niall, - went on to say: "This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

As for their feelings for one another, Ruth declared: "Eamonn and I are lucky that, as well as loving and caring for one another, we’re still very much in love. Our relationship is very passionate. We’re like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor – although we bicker and argue, ultimately our love for each other and the bond we share is so strong. He's the rock in my life – my safe place. He’s my protector, my big Alpha Male. He’s all man and I find that so attractive." It's good to see they're still going strong ten years on!

