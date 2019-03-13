Jennifer Lopez reveals the exact romantic moment Alex Rodriguez proposed The singer is on cloud nine following the romantic proposal

Jennifer Lopez has delighted her followers by sharing photos of the exact moment Alex Rodriguez proposed. The sportsman got down on one knee during a trip to the beach on their romantic holiday in the Bahamas, and the special moment was all captured on camera.

The 49-year-old appeared shocked as Alex popped the question, putting one hand to her face as he presented her with a dazzling emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. The couple have since thanked their fans for their congratulatory messages, with Alex writing: "There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings. Gratitude. Excitement. And just… joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of support and congratulations."

Jennifer Lopez has shared photos of the exact moment Alex Rodriguez proposed

Jennifer and Alex shared the happy news of their engagement on Saturday, with a close up photo of her diamond ring. This will be the fourth marriage for Jennifer, who has also been married to Ojani Noa. Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. She shares twins with Marc, 11-year-old Maximilian and Emme. Alex also has two daughters from his previous relationship, Natasha and Ella. The couple's marriage will bring both families together as they enter a new era together.

The couple announced their engagement at the weekend

Jennifer previously opened up about marrying again to People magazine, saying: "I've done that before. I'm a little bit more grown up now, and I like to let things take their natural course. We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time, and our kids love each other, and all that." Speaking about their children, she added: "I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away."

