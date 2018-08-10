Eamonn Holmes' son Declan shares gorgeous wedding photo with new wife The bride and groom were pictured on their wedding day

Eamonn Holmes and his family are still on a high following the wedding of the presenter's son, Declan. The groom has shared some gorgeous photos from the big day on Instagram, showing himself and his new wife Jenny Gouk at the celebrations at Castle Leslie Estate, Ireland. Declan wrote: "Can't even begin to describe how my wife and I are feeling at the moment, completely overwhelmed by the kindness and good wishes! We had an amazing day surrounded by family and friends, thank you all so much for making it so special! Castle Leslie now has a very special place in our hearts. Now time to relax. Cheers."

The bride was pictured kissing her new husband on the cheek, while a second photo from the reception showed the newlyweds posing behind a photo board that read #HappilyEverHolmes.

Earlier this week, This Morning star Eamonn shared a lovely photo of his son and daughter-in-law and told fans: "The New Mr&Mrs Holmes. Declan and Jenny." The photo was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from Eamonn's fans. "Gorgeous couple. Congrats to the whole family," one wrote. "I hope you all had a wonderful day," another added.

Declan and Jenny tied the knot on Wednesday

Eamonn revealed on Wednesday that he was delighted to be celebrating his eldest son Declan's wedding day – and couldn't wait to get both sides of the family together to celebrate. "It's a special day. My first born son ‪@decholmes gets married today to ‪@JennyGouk. The clans are gathering and I'm delighted to say there's a lot of Love and happiness all around us. ‪#IrishWedding," he wrote on Twitter. He and Ruth are thought to have travelled to Ireland for the big day on Monday.

Declan is Eamonn's eldest son with ex-wife Gabriella

Declan is the oldest of Eamonn's three children from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabriella. The TV presenter also shares a teenage son Jack with his wife Ruth Langsford, who also stars on This Morning.