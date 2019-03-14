Inside Billie Faiers' £2,500 per night luxury Maldives honeymoon Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

Billie Faiers is starting married life in paradise with her new husband Greg Shepherd. The newlyweds have travelled to the luxurious Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives for their honeymoon, where they have made fans green with envy by sharing countless photos and videos from their incredible over-the-water villa.

As if being immersed in the Indian Ocean with their own private swimming pool and terrace isn't enough, Billie and Greg have chosen to stay in one of the resort's one bedroom water retreat villas, which even boasts its own water slide into the sparkling sea below.

The villa is spread over two floors and has everything they could possibly want for a relaxing and romantic break, including its own bedroom and children's room, a living room, dressing room, and bathroom with an impressive outdoor tub and shower.

Upstairs, they can head to their very own dining sala with a seating area offering uninterrupted sea views, while a retractable roof would allow them to look out to the sky and even stargaze from the comfort of their bed.

That's not all; the newlyweds will have their own personal butler, and even their own pantry fitted with a Smeg fridge, coffee machine and popcorn maker for late-night snacks. And while they have everything they could possibly need all within their villa, The Mummy Diaries stars also benefit from complimentary snorkelling, paddleboarding and canoeing, as well as access to the gym and their own bicycles to explore the resort.

But a stay doesn't come cheap; the one-bedroom villa with waterslide typically costs $3,388 (around £2,500) per night, excluding taxes and fees. Meanwhile, Billie and Greg could expect to pay an extra $275 (around £208) each per day to upgrade to a full board package at the resort's variety of restaurants and bars.

They have also enjoyed some of the excursions on offer, such as a sunset dolphin cruise – at around £80 each – and a romantic picnic lunch on a deserted island provided by their own chef, which typically costs $350 (around £265) per guest. But we’re sure it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience they’ll never forget!

