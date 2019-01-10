Billie Faiers reveals details of flower girl and pageboy outfits for her spring wedding The reality TV star has launched her baby clothes collection with Asda

We are so excited for Billie Faiers! The former Mummy Diaries and TOWIE star spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her upcoming spring wedding to fiancé Greg Shepherd, revealing her outfit plans for the flower girls and page boys – and they sound super cute! Billie, who is mum to Nelly, three, and Arthur, one, said: "On the wedding day itself I'm going to have the kids as flower girls and page boys, they're going to be involved in everything." It won't be the first time that Billie's children melt hearts with their ensembles - the TV star has 1.8million Instagram followers who can't get enough of the cute outfits.

Photo credit: Instagram / Billie Faiers

Billie revealed: "For the girls, I'm probably going to go for something really comfortable - I don't want anything itchy and fussy for them - just something really light, flowy and really cute. Probably more Boho than frills and bows." She added: "And then for the boys, just something really lovely and neutral as well. I won't put them in mini suits because they're young but I'll put them in something like the same sort of colours [as Greg]."

Aw, Billie's kids are going to look so cute! And that's not all - now we can all copy the mini-fashionistas style as Billie has launched her own clothing range for little ones with Asda. Yep, the TV star has collaborated with the supermarket on the Billie Faiers Signature Range, which features outfits for boys and girls aged 0-24 months.

The collection includes all the baby wardrobe staples, from bibs and bodysuits to hats, hoodies and comforters. We're particularly loving the zip-up baby grows to stop all that 3am stress over poppers!

