Inside Hollyoaks couple Danny Mac and Carley Stenson's romantic Bali honeymoon The couple tied the knot in September 2017

Danny Mac and Carley Stenson have had an almost 18-month delay between getting married and going on honeymoon, but they’ve definitely made sure it was worth the wait! The Hollyoaks couple have been travelling around Bali on their ‘later-moon’ for the past two weeks, and it looks like the perfect mix of relaxation, adventure and indulgence, judging by the photos they have been sharing on Instagram.

The trip started at the beach resort of Seminyak, where they stayed at the luxurious W hotel and enjoyed treats such as an unusual floating breakfast in their private swimming pool and trips to the beach. From there, they travelled on to Ubud, where they visited waterfalls, historic landmarks and trekked through the jungle to visit Kumulilir, a unique coffee shop complete with its own swing high in the trees. "Literally #flyinghigh on our #honeymoon do not want to leave yet," Carley captioned a photo of herself on the swing.

Danny Mac and Carley Stenson have been on honeymoon in Bali

Carley and Danny appear to have ended their trip at Nusa Dua beach, where they stayed at the five-star resort The Mulia, which former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Danny told fans was one of the best places he had ever stayed. And they each said they had been left speechless by some of the stunning scenery they had seen, including a colourful sunset over Seminyak, and the rice fields of Jatiluwih.

The couple married in September 2017

The couple’s honeymoon comes over a year after their wedding, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! in September 2017. The nuptials took place in a magical woodland setting in the New Forest, and Danny admitted he would never forget the moment he first saw his bride. "Carley looked truly sensational and so happy," said Danny. "It was such a lovely moment that I'll never forget. I actually put my hand out to tell her to slow down as it was all going too quickly and I wanted to cherish it. Carley thought I waved and so she waved back."

