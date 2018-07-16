The top 10 honeymoon destinations according to Instagram

A honeymoon is an opportunity to go on the holiday of a lifetime, where newlyweds can relax and settle into married life after the stress of wedding planning. And with so many dreamy destinations to choose from, it can be hard to narrow it down to just one. However, there are a few hotspots that are firm favourites among honeymooners, many of whom aren’t able to resist sharing their breathtaking snaps on Instagram. Honeymoon specialist Kuoni previously analysed over two million #honeymoon posts to reveal the top ten honeymoon destinations around the world according to Instagram.

10) The Caribbean

With over 19,000 mentions, the Caribbean made it into the top ten most popular destinations. Within the Caribbean, St Lucia is one of the most popular islands for honeymooners, who are lured in by the idyllic beaches and tropical climate.

9) Dubai

It may not be the first place you think of when talking honeymoons, but Dubai has become increasingly popular, with just under 20,000 mentions on Instagram. As well as hitting the beach, newlyweds have lots to see and do in Dubai, such as heading out into the desert or visiting the Burj Khalifa, which was one of the most Instagrammed sights of 2019 according to InterContinental Hotels & Resorts. No wonder it’s attracted the likes of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, who visited as part of their two-stop honeymoon in 2015.

8) Paris

Known as one of the most romantic cities in the world, Paris attracts its fair share of newlyweds. There were over 21,000 mentions of the city in Instagram honeymoon posts, with couples taking the opportunity to explore landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe as part of their stay. And it's not surprising the city is so popular, it's a photo hotspot! Analysis by InterContinental Hotels & Resort found 53% of all Instagram Paris photos and 10% of all worldwide photos were of the Eiffel Tower in 2019, making it the most Instagrammed sight of the year.

7) Greece

Visited by newlyweds Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor on their honeymoon in 2018, Greece has much to offer couples looking for a romantic and relaxing break. Santorini comes out on top as the most popular Greek Island to visit, but you could make like Millie and try the islands of Kefalonia or Crete for an idyllic Grecian getaway.

6) Hawaii

For those who fancy travelling further afield, Hawaii is always a popular choice, with over 29,000 mentions. This volcanic archipelago has a lot to offer adventurous couples, with an array of outdoor activities available as well as luxury beach resorts.

5) Mexico

With just shy of 30,000 mentions, Mexico is the fifth most popular honeymoon destination on Instagram. Cancun is a particular favourite with couples, who enjoy the lively atmosphere and beautiful beaches. Don't forget to take your camera to catch memorable views of ancient Mayan relics and sites like Chichen Itza, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World, as well as travelling out to Pyramid de Teotihuacan.

4) Italy

For an indulgent and relaxing getaway, you can’t go wrong with a honeymoon in Italy – and there are over 37,000 Instagram posts to prove it. While Rome and Venice are the most popular cities, Florence and Positano are also great choices for couples who want to enjoy the Mediterranean climate, and great food and wine.

3) Thailand

Over 38,000 people tagged Thailand in their honeymoon posts, and it’s easy to see why they were so charmed by the country. From adventures and culture in Bangkok to relaxing on the pristine beaches of Koh Samui or Railay Bay, there’s something for everyone.

2) The Maldives

If you've ever seen a picture of the Maldives, you'll understand why anyone (especially honeymooners) would want to visit. The location earnt a whopping 52,000 mentions, the analysis found. Undeniably romantic, the luxury resorts at this archipelago offer a romantic and private escape from reality, with beautiful white sand beaches and crystal clear sea for snorkelling and swimming.

1) Bali

Whether couples want an active honeymoon or to unwind on the beach, Bali has it all and then some, making it the most popular honeymoon destination in the world according to Instagram. An impressive 70,600 posts were tagged here, with newlyweds seen trekking through jungles, visiting temples and sipping on cocktails by the pool. Bliss.