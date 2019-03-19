Loading the player...

6 of the Beckhams' marriage secrets as they approach 20th wedding anniversary The couple will celebrate their milestone anniversary in July

They're one of the most high profile couples in the world, with their entire relationship from their first date to arrival of their four children played out in the public eye, but David and Victoria Beckham have weathered the highs and lows to reach a huge milestone – their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple will celebrate two decades of marriage at the beginning of July, and are sure to have something special planned with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing; the couple have been hit by allegations of infidelity and claims that they are planning to split – both of which they have vehemently denied – and revealed they had secretly renewed their vows with only six guests present. The Beckhams often speak openly about their marriage, and claim they are stronger than ever 20 years on. Read on to discover how they've made it work…

They support each other

Look at the front row of any of Victoria's fashion shows and you'll always see David proudly supporting the designer along with their children. And likewise, when David was still playing football professionally, Victoria would often be in the crowd to cheer him on, even relocating to Madrid and Los Angeles to back his career - likely one of the key secrets to their marital success.

They put in "hard work" to their marriage

David has candidly admitted that his marriage has been strained at times, but the important thing is to put in the "hard work" to overcome any problems. Speaking on Australian TV show The Sunday Project in October, David was asked what the "secret source" to make his marriage was, to which he replied: "I think marriage, marriage is always about hard work. You know your children — they want your time and they deserve your time, and difficult situations like travelling away, being away from each other you know, you make it work."

They admit when they make mistakes

David admitted he had made mistakes during his marriage, but said during an appearance on Desert Island Discs in 2017 that they always talked about them afterwards. "Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it," David said, adding: "We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children. Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities."

They renewed their wedding vows

Victoria and David reaffirmed their commitment to one another with a private vow renewal ceremony at their home with only a few guests present – likely their four children. "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]. It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house," David said.

They keep the romance alive

While their busy careers require them both to jet set around the world and spend a lot of time apart, David and Victoria prioritise quality time together, and often enjoy romantic date nights when they can. For their 19th wedding anniversary in 2018, David treated Victoria to a lavish al fresco dinner complete with a £1,500 bottle of wine.

They're both great parents

One of the things that benefits the Beckhams' marriage is the shared love they have for their children. Both Victoria and David take it in turns to look after their offspring, and speaking at the Forbes Women's Summit in 2018, the Spice Girls star credited her husband for helping with her work life balance. "I have the support of an incredible husband," she said. "We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking."

