Exclusive: Look back at Dani Dyer's Pippa Middleton moment at parents' wedding EastEnders star Danny Dyer tied the knot to Joanne Mas in 2016

It's been over two years since EastEnders actor Danny Dyer married his childhood sweetheart Joanne Mas in a beautiful ceremony, surrounded by their three children. The couple's daughter Dani Dyer, who has since found fame after winning Love Island with Jack Fincham in summer 2018, played a starring role in her parents' big day, with her very own Pippa Middleton moment at the nuptials in Hampshire.

The 22-year-old was dressed in a striking figure-hugging gown which featured a sweeping train and lace embroidery, and with her hair styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle she looked incredible - almost stealing the attention away from her equally beautiful mother.

Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas married in 2016

Dani's younger siblings also took on key roles on the special day. Sunnie, 11, was one of the bridesmaids and son Arty, now aged five, a page boy. Speaking about his wedding, British actor Danny told HELLO!: "I was overwhelmed. Jo looked stunning - and seeing her there with all my beautiful children - I was really moved. It couldn't have been any better."

Love Island star Dani Dyer was the perfect bridesmaid

Dani won a legion of fans during her stint on Love Island in 2018. She went on to win the show with boyfriend Jack, who she filmed her own reality TV series with afterwards, charting their relationship outside of the villa. Most recently, Dani climbed Mount Kilimanjiro with a group of celebrities including Little Mix singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall for Comic Relief, and is preparing to release her book, What Would Dani Do?, in which she answers questions from her fans.

