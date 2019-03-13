Find out everything you need to know about Dani Dyer Dani Dyer climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief

Danny Dyer's daughter, Dani, made her debut as one of the contestants in Love Island this year, but it isn't the first time the 22-year-old has been in the public eye! From acting roles to other reality TV shows, Dani already has plenty of appearances under her belt. Following her hugely successful appearance in the popular series, Dani has gone from strength-to-strength, and most recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Comic Relief! Find out everything you need to know about budding star including who she has been coupled with one the show, her day job, and her family…

Acting career

Dani might have worked as a barmaid at The Owl pub in Essex before Love Island, but also followed her dad into the world of acting! In fact, Dani has starred in eight films, including Age of Kill with Martin Kemp. She also appeared in the reality show Survival of the Fittest, which follows a group of people undergoing mental and physical challenges. Unfortunately Dani suffered a dislocated shoulder one day after entering the show, forcing her to quit. However, that meant that she was able to go on Love Island! Speaking about acting, she said: "I've always wanted to do acting. My dad's an actor. Having that in your family, when you're on set, it was weird for me, being brought up with it, I thought, 'I like this'." After Love Island, Dani starred in Nativity! the Musical with her dad over Christmas 2018.

Jack and Dani wonLove Island

Love Island

Upon entering the show, Dani was paired up with Jack, and the fun pair became an instant hit with viewers, with one writing: "Jack and Dani are the sweetest! Deffos the most genuine." The pair eventually won the series, despite a couple of arguments along the way, and shared their £50k prize. The couple moved in with one another after the show, and did a follow-up reality series in the months that followed about their lives together.Jack opened up about how much he was enjoying spending time with Dani in the early stages of the show, saying: "I really like Dani, I do. Honestly, just talking to her. I get too emotional too quickly. When I like someone I don't really hide it. I just want to talk to them, and I want to be with them. I think she's really nice, I think Dani's really nice and I like her a lot."

READ: Dermot O'Leary 'baffled' by Ant and Dec's NTA nomination

Viewers rooted for Dani and Jack

Speaking about her dad on the show, Dani said: "I had to bring up my dad, I knew sooner or later that I would mention who my dad was. And it was actually a really nice reaction. Usually boys get a little bit… they start getting all 'gangster' and they start quoting films. He didn't quote one quote and I thought, 'Thank God for that.'" Viewers were quick to joke about Dani being named after her dad, with one writing: "I still cannot get over the fact that Danny Dyer named his own daughter Dani Dyer, that is so typically Danny Dyer of Danny Dyer." Another person added: "I'm still struggling to get over the fact that Danny Dyer has actually got a daughter called Dani Dyer."

READ: Go Through the Keyhole at Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's London home

Dani and Danny celebrating Sunnie's birthday

Family

Dani is the eldest of Danny and his wife Joanne Mas' three children. The couple also share a younger daughter, 11-year-old Sunnie, and a five-year-old son, Arty. Danny and Joanne tied the knot in 2016, and told HELLO!: "To be standing here with the girl I grew up with – looking so beautiful in her wedding dress – that is a lovely thing. Jo is my best girl – the love of my life. Without her I would be nothing." Dani was the Maid of Honour for her parents' special day.

Comic Relief

Dani has spoken candidly about her Mount Kilimanjaro climb, and admitted that while it was tough, it was also a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Sharing a snap of herself after her trip, she wrote: "The end of Kilimanjaro. I've cried I've laughed I've met friends for life. What an experience and such a good reason to do it. Don't get me wrong I wouldn't want it as a birthday present but it's a story I can tell my grandkids one day. Bring on the shower and a Nando’s because this girl needs it. Thankyou for all the love and support whilst I've been away I’ve seriously needed it."