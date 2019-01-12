The moment Danny Dyer married his childhood sweetheart: photos

Danny Dyer married his childhood sweetheart Jo Mas in a beautiful ceremony in Hampshire on 3 September 2016. The EastEnders star shared his special day, held in the walled garden of a country hotel, with a selection of his co-stars, along with Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno and The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley as guests. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! after the day, Danny said: "To be standing here with the girl I grew up with – looking so beautiful in her wedding dress – that is a lovely thing. Jo is my best girl – the love of my life. Without her I would be nothing," he said.

The famous actor, who plays popular landlord Mick Carter in much-loved soap, said he was speechless and overwhelmed when he first caught sight of his stunning bride Jo, who looked breath-taking in a flamenco-inspired gown, cathedral-length veil and carried a bouquet fashioned like a fan in a nod to her Spanish father. Dany said: "She has always been beautiful but she is more beautiful than I could have imagined today," he told HELLO!.

It was at the wedding we caught a glimpse of the actor's eldest daughter Dani as she followed her mother down the aisle. Dani would of course go on to win Love Island 2018 with Jack Fincham. The couple's other two children Sunnie, and Arty, waved at guests as they followed their mother, as Chris Isaak’s 1980s hit Wicked Game played. Danny's sister Kayleigh took on the role of 'Best Woman' as his original best man - his brother Tony - couldn't be there as his wife was giving birth to twins. "My sister, she’s my best girl and I love her with all my heart," said Danny. "She stepped in at the last moment, which is great because she is five months pregnant too. She's a special girl."

The couple exchanged their vows beneath a gazebo draped in white muslin, flanked by two huge pedestals of white hydrangeas, avalanche roses and phalaenopsis orchids. Danny and Jo had their grandmothers' wedding rings melted down and refashioned – and were declared husband and wife, to the cheers of the congregation.

Danny and Jo opened up about their beautiful day

Danny quickly ushered his guests inside but not before (in a nod to his lifelong devotion to West Ham United) he did the Hammers salute as a stream of bubbles was released, a reference to the team anthem, I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles. Comically, the pair's youngest daughter Sunnie emptied a box of confetti over her dad’s head. “Don’t do that. It took me ages to do my hair," he quipped. Jo, who dazzled guests in a diamond necklace and earrings Danny had sent over to her that morning, said: "I just want to do it all again."

One photo, released after the wedding day, showed the happy couple along with their close friend Kellie Bright, who was pregnant with her second child and looked radiant in a blush pink gown. Danny actually proposed to his childhood sweetheart at Kellie's wedding two years ago. He and Jo have been together for 26 years and have three children. "I am very, very happy to be part of their day," said Kellie. "I couldn't be more honoured. Things are as they should be."

Speaking of the proposal, Kellie added: "I wasn't party to that but this certainly takes me back to our wedding. Danny is one of my best friends and Jo has become a very close friend too. They were at our wedding and it is lovely to be able to be at theirs."

After a champagne reception, with canapes that included Danny’s favourite jellied eels, guests enjoyed a performance of flamenco singing and dance before being invited to take their seats at tables that each bore the name of one of Danny’s films, including Human Traffic, The Football Factory, Vendetta, Mean Machine and Straight Heads.