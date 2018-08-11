This Love Island winner just announced shock engagement – see the stunning ring! Lovely news!

Jessica Hayes, who won Love Island's first series, has announced her engagement to partner Dan Lawry with a sweet post on Instagram. Alongside a snap of her showing off her sparkling ring, she wrote: "He's only gone and put a ring on it… What an emotional 24 hours I'm smiling so much my face actually hurts! My best friend has made me his fiancé in the best way ever… After knowing each other a long time the fact we finally made our way back to each other, I know everything was meant to be and I'm the happiest girl on earth right now."

Image: Instagram @jessicahayesx_

She added: "I can't stop looking and smiling it still doesn't feel real ! I can't wait to be Mrs Lawry. Our story will always be my favourite love story." Jess' friends and fans were quick to send their congratulations, with one follower writing: "Aww congrats girl you deserve the man of your dreams and you got him," while fellow reality star Vicky Pattinson also wrote: "Congratulations gorgeous girl," alongside plenty of heart-eye emojis.

It's thought that Jess and her future husband Dan have only been together for six months, but have known each other a long time. The 25-year-old rose to fame after winning the 2015 series of ITV's summer dating show with then-boyfriend Max Morley – though they split just a month or-so after the finale.

Jess showed off her beautiful ring on Instagram Stories

After her sweet announcement, Jess later took to Instagram again to post a photograph with her new fiancé – captioning it, "my happiness". On her Instagram Stories, she shared a close-up video of her new diamond ring, too, writing alongside it: "so beautiful… celebration time." Congratulations to the happy couple!

