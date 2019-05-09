Billie Faiers reveals the sentimental gift she gave each of her wedding guests What a thoughtful idea!

Many of her guests had travelled over 5,000 miles to attend her wedding in March, so it’s no wonder Billie Faiers wanted to give them a little something back to say thank you. The Mummy Diaries star revealed the thoughtful gift she gave to each guest on her wedding day with Greg Shepherd in the Maldives on Instagram, and it may well inspire brides-to-be currently in the wedding planning process!

Sharing some close up photos of her pretty wedding tablescapes, which featured bronze tealight holders, beautiful blush pink and white flowers, and white tablecloths, Billie explained she recruited a poet to write individual poems for each guest based on their personalities and some of the happy memories they have shared together.

Billie Faiers revealed she gave each of her wedding guests a personalised poem

"The personal touch. I think when you plan a wedding it’s always lovely to do something personal for your guests. The amazing Jess from @worditrhyme created a personalised poem about every single one of my guests and we used them as name cards on the table," Billie explained.

MORE: 8 things you need to know about Billie Faiers' wedding

"My guests absolutely loved them. Greg and I sat with the extremely talented Jess one day and told her stories, memories, descriptions and more about all of our guests… and she created individual poems that everyone took home with them," she added.

Loading the player...

See 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

The photos revealed the poem that had been written for the bride, reading: "Beautiful bride Billie is full of fun, to Nelly and Arthur an amazing mum, you’ve joined together with Greg for life, 'Billie Shep to be' has become a wife. You hold the entire family together, here’s to Mr. and Mrs. Shepherd forever!"

READ: How to get the perfect wedding photos - tips from a celebrity wedding photographer

Billie and Greg married in a luxurious beach wedding ceremony in the Maldives at the beginning of March, and their nuptials recently featured in a special episode of Billie and her sister Sam Faiers’ ITVBe show. The 29-year-old has continued to share photos from her big day on social media, including a recent snap from her honeymoon, as she pleaded: "Take me back!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.