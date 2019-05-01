8 things you need to know about The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers' wedding The nuptials will feature on The Mummy Diaries on Wednesday

It's been almost two months since Billie Faiers married Greg Shepherd in a romantic Maldives wedding, and on Wednesday viewers will finally get to see the couple's beautiful nuptials in a special episode of The Mummy Diaries.

Called The Wedding Special, the hour-long episode will showcase all the action of Billie and Greg's beach wedding, which was attended by close friends and family including Billie's sister Sam Faiers, and Ferne McCann. "I'm so excited to share these wonderful memories with you all, it was the wedding and holiday of a lifetime!" Billie wrote when she shared a clip of the wedding on Instagram. In honour of the TV special, here's all you need to know about Billie and Greg's big day…

Billie's wedding dress:

Billie wore a stunning lace wedding dress from Berta, which featured a plunging neckline and sleek silhouette that showcased the bride's slim physique to perfection and was ideal for the tropical beach setting.

Billie's second wedding dress:

The bride later changed into a second ensemble for her evening celebrations – a white Zeynep Kartal playsuit which featured a floor-length chiffon overlay – ideal for when the couple let loose on the dancefloor.

Billie's bridal beauty:

Billie enlisted her go-to makeup artist Krystal Dawn and hairstylist Jerri Black to create her stunning bridal beauty look. "I wish we could do it all again my wonderful glam squad," Billie captioned photos showing an up close glimpse at her elegant bun and glowing makeup, which featured products including Mac Studio Fix powder foundation, Bobbi Brown bronzer and Tom Ford lipstick.

The bridal party:

The Mummy Diaries star asked her family to have starring roles in her big day. Billie was walked down the aisle by her stepdad Dave, while sister Sam Faiers was her maid of honour. The bride and groom's two young children, Nelly and Arthur, were flower girl and page boy along with Sam's children, Paul and Rosie.

The wedding venue:

The couple's wedding was hosted at the lavish Kuramathi Maldives resort. As well as providing the picturesque backdrop to their wedding ceremony, the island boasts facilities including several restaurants and bars, a spa, water sports and activities such as boat trips, which the group took advantage of during their stay.

The guest list:

Billie and Greg had 95 guests at their destination wedding, comprised of their closest friends and family, including Billie's mum Suzanne, sister Sam, and their former TOWIE co-star Ferne McCann.

The first dance:

The newlyweds had a dance lesson with The Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt to prepare for their first dance.

The honeymoon destination:

After spending several days at their wedding venue, Billie and Greg moved onto another Maldives island for their honeymoon. The newlyweds' destination of choice was Soneva Jani, where they stayed in an overwater villa that had its own swimming pool, water slide, and facilities including a rooftop sala, pantry and personal butler.

