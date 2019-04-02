Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals exciting wedding details - including the date! The Strictly dancer announced her engagement in 2018

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has revealed she has set her wedding date – summer 2020! Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 27-year-old dancer shared a selfie with her fiancé Ben Jones during a trip to their wedding venue. "Today is all about the big day," she wrote in the caption. "At the venue and so excited!!!! Now we need to get organised- send our save the date and start the count down!!!! #summer2020 #wedding #happy #excited #cantwait #love."

Fans immediately rushed to post their excitement, with one saying: "Awww I'm so happy for you both. It'll soon come round." Another wrote: "Cute, so happy for you." The couple are enjoying some time off from their tour, Here Come The Girls. Chatting to HELLO! last month, Amy revealed that she would like partner to join the upcoming series of Strictly. "We would love for Ben to do Strictly," she confessed. "But if that opportunity did come up it would be amazing. He's my biggest supporter." However, she added that she couldn't see it happening for a while, explaining: "We're just doing what we're doing right now."

Amy announced her engagement to Ben in 2018 after he popped the question during a party on New Year's Eve. The couple were once the British National Dance Champions, with Amy also being one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK. She made her debut on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, partnering with comedian Brian Conley and then Danny John-Jules the following year.

