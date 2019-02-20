What this Strictly pro, Geri Halliwell and Frankie Bridge had in common on their wedding day It's a popular choice for celebrities

They may all come from different backgrounds and had completely different weddings, but there's one thing that former Strictly pro Ian Waite had in common with both Geri Halliwell and Frankie Bridge on their wedding day – they all chose the same venue! All three famous faces chose to host their weddings at Woburn Abbey, a historic estate set within 28 acres of gardens in Bedfordshire.

Professional dancer Ian married his partner Drew Merriman inside the 18th century Sculpture Gallery at the venue in July 2017, with guests including Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, close friend Zoe Ball and former Strictly contestants Carol Kirkwood and Mark Foster in attendance. The ceremony, shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, was based in the stunning gallery that was originally constructed as an orangery for the fifth Duke of Bedford.

Ian Waite married in the Sculpture Gallery at Woburn Abbey

Meanwhile, Geri and her husband Christian Horner opted to host their wedding reception in a marquee in the grounds of the Abbey when they tied the knot in May 2015. The Spice Girls singer took advantage of the beautiful grounds and picturesque backdrop of Woburn Abbey for her nuptials, which were attended by guests including Emma Bunton, Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French.

So too did former The Saturdays singer Frankie, who married Wayne Bridge at the prestigious venue in July 2014. "Woburn [Abbey] was one of the first venues we saw and loved," Frankie previously said, and the venue certainly offered a picture-perfect setting for her wedding photos, some of which she and Wayne have shared with their fans on social media.

Wayne and Frankie Bridge hosted their reception in a marquee in the grounds of the Abbey

Woburn Abbey is the ancestral home of the 15th Duke of Bedford and his family – it has been the home to the Earls and Dukes of Bedford for almost 400 years. And all three celebrity couples were spoiled for choice when it came to choosing where to host their weddings within the venue, as The Woburn Hotel and informal Safari Lodge set in Woburn Safari Park are also available to book for wedding celebrations.

