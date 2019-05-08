This Strictly Come Dancing couple just got engaged! See the proposal She said yes!

Congratulations are in order! Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima has just got engaged to girlfriend Giada Lini, a fellow dancer who also appears on Strictly, in a surprise live onstage proposal. The Italian pro dancer, 25, popped the question during a performance of Burn The Floor in Watford – much to the delight of cheering crowds. In social media pictures, Graziano could be seen getting down on one knee as a shocked Giada, 28, covered her face with her hands in delight.

Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini are engaged

The day was extra special for the pair as Graziano proposed on his birthday. On the day, Giada posted a sweet snap of the pair kissing as a birthday tribute, and she gushed: "YOU ... never stop making me fall in love with you every day ...! HAPPY BIRTHDAY my little BIG LOVE." Fellow pro dancers were quick to congratulate the happy couple, with Katya Jones saying: "Not only is it @grazianodiprima's birthday… he proposed and @giada.lini said YES!!" Oti Mabuse added: "Congratulations! She said YES!!"

The Strictly couple started dating in 2015

Graziano, who was a new addition to the Strictly cast last year, won a legion of fans after he was partnered up with radio DJ Vick Hope. Giada also started her role on the show in 2018 along with Graziano, and, if their Instagram accounts are anything to go by, the pair have been inseparable backstage and have been thoroughly enjoying their Strictly journey together.Giada shared her first photo of Graziano when they first started dating in 2015 and they have been inseparable ever since.

Last year, pro star Graziano told HELLO! that his girlfriend would be joining him for some of the show's special routines. "She's so excited by this new adventure, too," explained Graziano, who has been dating the 28-year-old Venetian for three years. "We both are." He continued: "And it was so good meeting the judges. Bruno told me how pleased he was to have a fellow Italian on the show."

