It's another royal wedding! Monaco guests arrive for Charlotte Casiraghi's nuptials Exciting!

Guests have arrived for the much-awaited royal wedding of Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam! The couple's relatives and close friends including Eugenie Niarchos and Bianca Brandolini have descended on the sunny city-state, even posting some snippets on Instagram for fans to see. Royal guests at the wedding are expected to include Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo and Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo.

Eugenie Niarchos shared a snap

Eugenie, who is granddaughter of the Greek magnate Stavros Niarchos – and was also in attendance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's recent royal wedding – posted a number of pictures on the Instagram account for her jewellery business, Venyx World. She shared some snaps of the view across the harbour, looking glamorous in a blue dress and sunglasses. She also tagged her Monte Carlo location and joked, "A sunny place with shady people."

Look back at the Monaco royals' weddings as Charlotte Casiraghi prepares to marry

Model and socialite Bianca, who is daughter of the Count of Valmareno, Rodrigo Tiberto Brandolini d'Adda, also shared a sunny shot as she flew in to Monaco, later posting another photo as she had dinner with fashion designer Giambattista Valli.

Bianca Brandolini has flown in

The wedding will be particularly poignant, as it will be held around the time the bride's grandfather, Prince Rainier of Monaco, would have been celebrating his 96th birthday (31 May). Another of his granddaughters, Camille Gottlieb, shared a sweet tribute to him on her own Instagram page, posting a throwback picture of herself and her siblings with their grandfather, adding GIFs that read "Happy Birthday" and "Miss you".

Camille shared a sweet tribute to her grandfather

Charlotte and Dimitri's royal nuptials are expected to be kept relatively private, though some details have been reported. The happy couple have booked Italian band Alessandro Ristori & The Portofinos for their entertainment, who have performed previously at the Rose Ball and other royal events.

Victoria Beckham just dropped a wedding dress line – and it's not what you'd expect