Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi to marry this weekend – details

Shortly after seeing Lady Gabriella Windsor tie the knot to her fiancé Thomas Kingston, royal watchers have another high-profile wedding to look forward to. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! can exclusively reveal that Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi is marrying her fiancé Dimitri Rassam on Saturday 1 June. The civil ceremony will take place in the state rooms of Monaco's royal palace, followed by a private luncheon. It's thought the couple will also take the opportunity to baptise their son Balthazar, who was born in October, on the same day.

Like many of the Monaco royals including her siblings Pierre and Andrea Casiraghi, Charlotte will have a second, bigger celebration at a later date with her new husband Dimitri. The religious wedding will reportedly take place in the French commune of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where Charlotte grew up.

The couple will wed on Saturday 1 June

Princess Caroline and her children relocated to the village of Midi in the French commune following their father Stefano Casiraghi's death in 1990. Stefano was tragically killed in a boating accident when Charlotte was just four. The family took refuge in the quaint village where the children could reside with minimal press intrusion.

German publication Bunte has suggested that Charlotte's five-year-old son Raphaël, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Gad Elmaleh, will act as a pageboy while Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's four-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will be a pageboy and bridesmaid respectively.

Charlotte, 32, and Dimitri, 37, welcomed their baby boy Balthazar in October 2018. The couple, who had been dating for a year, had reportedly planned to marry last summer but decided to wait until after the birth of their son. It was previously thought that their second wedding celebration would take place on the Italian island of Pantelleria, where Dimitri's actress mother Carole Bouquet owns a stunning villa in a vineyard.

