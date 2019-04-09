Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi's wedding date revealed There's another royal wedding to look forward to!

Monaco's royal family have a lot to look forward to this summer – a royal wedding! According to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, Charlotte Casiraghi and her fiancé Dimitri Rassam are planning to tie the knot in June. Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter and the French film producer will reportedly marry in a civil ceremony in Monaco followed by a religious wedding in the French commune of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence.

German publication Bunte has also suggested that Charlotte's five-year-old son Raphaël, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Gad Elmaleh, will act as a pageboy while Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's four-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will be a pageboy and bridesmaid respectively.

The couple are planning to marry in June

Saint-Rémy-de-Provence holds a special place in the bride's heart. Charlotte, her siblings Andrea and Pierre and their mother Caroline relocated to the village of Midi in the French commune following their father Stefano Casiraghi's death. Stefano was tragically killed in a boating accident when Charlotte was just four. The family took refuge in the quaint village where the children could grow up with minimal press intrusion.

Charlotte, 32, and Dimitri, 37, welcomed their baby boy Balthazar in October 2018. The couple, who had been dating for a year, had reportedly planned to marry last summer but decided to wait until after the birth of their son. It was previously thought that their second wedding celebration would take place on the Italian island of Pantelleria, where Dimitri's actress mother Carole Bouquet owns a stunning villa in a vineyard.

Charlotte was previously in a two-year relationship with French comedian Gad until 2015. The pair have remained on good terms for their son Raphaël, and speaking to Women's Wear Daily at the time of the split, Gad revealed: "We stay close. We are a family." Dimitri, meanwhile, has a young daughter Darya with his ex-wife Masha Novoselova.

