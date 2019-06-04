Victoria Beckham thinks you should be wearing THESE shoes to a summer wedding Would you wear these?

Not only has she recently launched her own line of wedding dresses and bridal tailoring, but now Victoria Beckham has turned her attention to wedding guest fashion, and how to make an impression at summer weddings.

The fashion designer has shared her edit of wedding fashion ideas on her website, and it features some surprising footwear. Rather than styling colourful dresses with sandals or court shoes like she so often wears herself, Victoria has suggested a pair of open toe knee high leather boots, to put an unexpected twist on occasion wear.

Victoria Beckham recommends these open toe boots for wedding guest style

The boots in question cost £1,350 and are available in three colours; black, burgundy, and khaki. The mother-of-five has styled the burgundy pair with a bright pink dress for her wedding edit, and we think they'd work equally well with the mustard and ochre hues that are proving incredibly popular this summer. Victoria has previously worn the boots in autumn with a leather pencil skirt and roll-neck jumper, so these could be an investment buy you'll wear long after wedding season is over.

RELATED: The Marks & Spencer wedding shoes everyone is swooning over

Victoria's wedding fashion edit comes after she launched her own line of wedding dresses, which are a lot different to the strapless Vera Wang gown for her own nuptials to David Beckham in 1999. Instead, they are more in-keeping with Victoria’s minimalistic and chic aesthetic, which she says offer a "modern matrimonial moment".

The fashion designer previously wore the boots with a leather skirt and jumper

Much like the wedding dress Victoria designed for her best friend Eva Longoria, the gowns feature streamlined silhouettes and still pack a punch, despite their simplicity. One floor-length gown features sheer panelling and cap sleeves, and is available to buy here for £1,990, while a racer front cami dress (£1,795) offers a fuss-free alternative to more traditional bridal dresses.

GALLERY: The most stylish wedding shoes worn by royal brides

Another halterneck gown may draw comparisons to the Stella McCartney wedding dress the available to buy here for £1,950.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.