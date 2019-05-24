The H&M Giambattista Valli wedding dress brides are going crazy over Bride on a budget? Listen up...

The designer collaboration of the year has just been announced and we couldn't be more excited if we tried. H&M launched their team up with Giambattista Valli on Thursday evening, which sent fashion fans into overdrive. The high street mecca - who has released collabs with Versace and Moschino in the past - revealed the news on Instagram, as well as celebrating in Cannes with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Chiara Ferragani, who posed in the upcoming collection. Its frothy, voluminous and show-stopping; think pink, sparkle and tulle. If you are a bride-to-be and you like the sound of this new drop, we urge you to check out the 'Lace Corset Dress' which was modelled by US singer H.E.R. Priced at £399, it's the perfect wedding dress. Featuring layers and layers of pleated white tulle, crinoline, covered with delicately embroidered flowers, it even has shoulder straps that are studded with rhinestones.

Lace Corset Dress, £399, H&M

The bridal style gown is part of an exclusive pre-drop of the line, which will be available in selected stores and on hm.com on 25 May. If you do miss out first time around, don't worry, because the main Giambattista Valli x H&M collection launches worldwide on 7 November 2019.

Pink dress, £299, H&M

Apart from the insane wedding gown, there's Kendall's incredible pink tulle dress, £299, ( which has totally taken over Instagram) and Chiara Ferragani's 'lace dress with a train' that comes in at £399.99 (we love the built-in, crystallised heart belt.)

The Frow's Victoria Magrath rocked the brand's new maxi dress

In The Frow's Victoria Magrath has been seen rocking the 'Long Silk Dress, £149.99, and don't get us started on the metallic pink caged sandals that are covered in glittery hearts. Weddings shoes anyone?

Designer Giambattista Valli said of the line: "I am excited about this collaboration - H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience."

£149.99, H&M

He added: "The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be a part of everyone's 'happy moments', to help create love stories all around the world."

