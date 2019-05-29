The Marks & Spencer wedding shoes everyone is swooning over Are you a bride on a budget? Read this!

We can't get over just how many Marks & Spencer shoes we want right now. The high street store has been on fire with new releases this year - from our favourite blogger collaboration to the rainbow vegan shoes that sold out as soon as they hit the shelves - we need the lot. Now that wedding season is fast-approaching, brides-to-be may be on the hunt for a pair of wedding heels with a difference. Wedding shoes can be a tricky one - the vast majority of the time, you can't even see them as bridal gowns often cover the feet, but that doesn't mean you don't want something special. M&S has the solution that won't break the bank - a pair of cream high heels that have a large, 3D floral motif stitched on the front - for just £39.50. Result!

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

The stunning shoes have ankle straps, a reasonable high heel (not too high, not too low) and best of all, they even have a non-slip glitter sole, which gives you a bit of sparkle with each step. Amazing! Currently, the shoes are available in all sizes, but don't delay if you are in love with them, because we have a feeling they are going to be out of stock before you can say I do...

The shoes even have a glittery sole!

This isn't the first time M&S has had major wedding fever when it comes to shoes. Last year, ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, the brand released the Carrie Bradshaw Manolo Blahnik-style heels the character made famous in Sex and the City.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out these INCREDIBLE weddings

The brand's own version had the same stiletto heel, diamante-encrusted brooch on the toe and came in both ivory and blush. Priced at £39.50, they predictably sold like hot cakes at the time.

MORE: The H&M Giambattista Valli wedding dress brides are going crazy over

Although sadly not available anymore, you can now get the similar 'Satin Kitten Heel Trim Court Shoes' which also have a hint of sparkle at the toe, for £45.

READ: 10 memorable celebrity proposals – from Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian & Vogue Williams