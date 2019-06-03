Victoria Beckham wore the best alternative to a wedding dress & David's impressed Are you a modern bride? You'll love this!

Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Sunday - rocking a stunning outfit as she cosied up with her family in Miami. VB shared a fabulous group shot of the whole Beckham claim - and in the picture she rocked a cream camisole that had a lovely lace overlay, with matching trousers which had a split at the ankle. With her slicked back hair and glowing makeup, the former Spice Girl looked like she could be getting married! These days, bridal fashion isn't just a flouncy dress - many women now opt to wear jumpsuits and trousers for their nuptials. We feel like if Victoria married David again, this is exactly what she would wear.

Victoria rocked bridal chic in Miami

Coincidentally, the 45-year-old has just launched a bridal edit which is available exclusively online and in her Dover Street store. The range features seven dresses and tailored separates - a lot different to the strapless Vera Wang gown she wore on her own wedding day to David Beckham back in 1999.

£675, Victoria Beckham

One of our favourite picks is a floor-length gown that boats panelling and cap sleeves, and is available to buy here for £1,990. Not bad, right?

Trousers, £575, Victoria Beckham

In 2018, the fashion mogul shot a video with British Vogue, where she went through he famous wardrobe, rocking some of her old Spice Girl outfits and even her wedding dress.

MORE: Victoria Beckham hailed as the Queen of Style as she rocks a jaw-dropping white suit

We loved seeing her don the iconic gown which she teamed with a crown on her big day - 20 years ago. The dress itself is hugely special to Victoria - she told Stylist she was going to keep it for her daughter Harper. "I kept my wedding dress. I couldn’t give away the dress I first wore when I went out with David. It was a little high-street suede mini-dress so I've kept that for her."

READ: 12 stylish Spice Girls tour moments over the years