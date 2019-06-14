Sophie Turner treats her friends to EPIC hen party around Europe Where was our invite?!

She may already be married, but that hasn’t stopped Sophie Turner from treating her friends and family to an amazing multi-stop hen party around Europe ahead of the second part of her nuptials to Joe Jonas this summer. The Game of Thrones actress and a group of friends, including her co-star Maisie Williams, have been travelling around Europe via private jet, with stops in London, Berlin, Prague, and Spain.

Although Sophie hasn’t shared any photos of the celebrations on her own social media channels, some of her friends haven’t been able to resist posting glimpses at their antics on Instagram, including a glimpse at a fun night out where they all donned colourful wigs.

One photo posted by Sophie’s friend Blair shows the actress wearing a rainbow-toned wig while sipping on an alcopop during a night out in Benidorm. “When in Benidorm,” the photo was captioned.

The group appear to have started their celebrations in London, where they watched Sophie’s husband perform with The Jonas Brothers at Capital’s Summertime Ball. They have also enjoyed a visit to Berlin, where they hung out at the swimming pool at Soho House.

Sophie’s hen party comes six weeks after she surprised fans – and even her family – by marrying her fiancé in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards. The ceremony was live streamed on Instagram Stories by Diplo, but their second wedding looks set to be a completely different affair.

Joe and Sophie are expected to have a more formal wedding ceremony in France this summer, which the 23-year-old has previously said will be a "low-key affair" compared to her brother-in-law Nick Jonas’ extravagant nuptials to Priyanka Chopra in November. Joe joked that he had learned "what not to do" after his brothers’ weddings, telling James Corden: "They were both absolutely beautiful. All 18 of Nick's were amazing. Kevin had a snowstorm during his wedding, three-and-a-half feet of snow, so maybe don't get married in December. And for Nick, there was quite a few, but I would say, stick to one wedding. One and done."

