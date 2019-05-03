Sophie Turner's gorgeous wedding jumpsuit cost much less than you think We predict a sell-out…

She may be a huge TV and movie star with an estimated net worth of £4.6million, but Sophie Turner proved you don’t have to break the bank for a chic bridal look at her wedding to Joe Jonas on Wednesday. The Game of Thrones star traded a traditional white wedding dress for a jumpsuit – and it cost less than £500.

Sophie attended her Las Vegas nuptials wearing a white bridal jumpsuit by Ukranian brand Bevza, with a matching veil. The silk all-in-one featured a deep V-neck and wide leg silhouette, with a cinched-in waist. It is currently available to pre-order for $580 (around £445) and will no doubt be snapped up quickly as fans try to replicate Sophie’s bridal style.

Sophie Turner wore a white Bevza jumpsuit

Wedding jumpsuits are becoming a popular alternative to wedding dresses for modern brides, with Solange Knowles another famous face who opted to wear one for her own wedding day. High street labels including Phase Eight and Monsoon all have their own bridal jumpsuits on offer for as little as £80 – ideal for budget-conscious brides who don’t want to sacrifice on style.

Sophie and Joe surprised their fans on Wednesday by eloping with an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. Their nuptials, which took place at celebrity favourite Little White Wedding Chapel, were live streamed on Instagram by Diplo. The wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, and the ceremony was followed by a performance by country singers Dan + Shay.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday

The 23-year-old previously opened up about her engagement to Marie Claire, telling them: "I'm still like, Holy [expletive]! I'm engaged. There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life. It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."

