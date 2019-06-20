The most pinned wedding dress designers launch new collection brides will LOVE Call off the search, we’ve found your dream wedding dress

Grace Loves Lace has become a favourite among brides wanting to trade in frothy ball gowns in favour of something a little more effortless. So much so that the brand’s Hollie dress earned the status of the world’s most pinned wedding dress on Pinterest in 2016. But we think the bohemian bridal dress is going to get some serious competition from the designers’ latest collection, La Bamba, which features 13 new gowns, plus an exclusive range of jewellery and accessories that brides-to-be are sure to love.

The first collection with the new Head of Design Rosie Keating on board, working in collaboration with the brand’s founder and creative director Megan Ziems, the team have continued to put their own stamp on bridal fashion, utilising gorgeous metallic lace, silk and embellishments to create wedding dresses for the modern bride, with a focus on "luxury you can dance in".

The Bonita gown is one of the highlights of the new Grace Loves Lace collection

Highlights include the Bonita dress, which has a Bardot neckline, daring split and hand sewn floral applique motifs, and the Loyola set, a two-piece top and skirt that is a great alternative to a dress for brides who want to try something different, and would look gorgeous for a beach wedding. Meanwhile, with its cami top, high split skirt and dramatic train, we think the Song wedding dress is set to be a strong contender to steal the Hollie gown’s crown.

The Loyola set is ideal for a destination wedding

Even if you’ve already found your dream dress elsewhere, you can still add a little va va voom to your bridal look with accessories such as the Pearly veil, scattered with pearl embellishment, or the Shimmy veil, which features subtly sparkling tulle in silver or gold to catch the light and create a gorgeous effect in your wedding photos. Prices for the wedding dresses start from £1,500 and will be available online at graceloveslace.com.au and from the London Showroom in Shoreditch. Race you there.

