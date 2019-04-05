You can now get a pair of Meghan Markle's gorgeous wedding shoes for £100 You'll want them all!

A footwear brand loved by the Duchess of Sussex has launched a range of beautiful wedding shoes – and you’re going to want them all. Birdies, a label worn by Meghan on several occasions, including her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018, has made a foray into bridal fashion with its range of gorgeous wedding slippers.

Proving it’s possible to have both comfort and style, the flat shoes are perfect for brides and their bridesmaids to have on hand for getting ready and dancing the night away at the evening reception, and are a more glamorous alternative to the wedding trainers trend that’s becoming increasingly popular with brides.

Meghan was given her own Birdies wedding slippers before the royal wedding

Meghan is a long-term fan of the brand, and was given her very own sneak preview of the bridal collection when she was gifted a bespoke pair ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May. Birdies told HELLO! that the slippers were made in blush duchess satin with pearl embellishment and decorative pom pom detail – and there is one style in the new collection that is a dead-ringer for Meghan’s wedding shoes.

STORY: Meghan's wedding florist just launched the ultimate bridal hair accessories

The Songbird slippers look just like Meghan's

The Songbird slipper looks just like the pair made for Meghan, with handmade pom pom detailing and a pretty pink hue. The only difference is that the flats are made from velvet and are missing the pearl embellished heels, but with a price tag of just $140 (around £106), who can complain?

MORE: See the cute wedding slippers Birdies designed for Meghan

Another highlight is the velvet slide with crystal embellishments that is available in ivory or dusty pink, and would look just as good with occasionwear and summer dresses long after the big day is over.

The bridal slippers cost between £72 and £106

Better still, just like the rest of the label’s footwear, prices are affordable – starting at $95 (around £72) and rising to $140 (around £106), so you could treat your entire bridal party to a pair.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.