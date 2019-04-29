You can now buy Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding dress for £6,000 Loved Kate's wedding dress? You can now buy it...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary and we can't help but go heart-eyed every time we see snaps of Kate's stunning wedding dress. Designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the gown inspired countless copycats and is still one of the most talked-about royal bridal dresses ever. The bespoke creation featured a sweetheart neckline, lace sleeves and a full skirt which ended in a whopping two-metre train. The design is deemed priceless but if you are a bride-to-be, and want a gown just like Kate's, you're in luck! This Alexander McQueen wedding dress features a similar design - and it's yours for £6240.

Kate's wedding dress was iconic

Yes, it costs a considerable amount more than the average wedding dress - £1378 - but if you want that regal look, you know where to go.

£6240, Alexander McQueen

It has the same full-length sleeves, full-length hem and a classic cut, the only difference is it has a V neckline and a peplum at the waist - giving it as slightly more contemporary feel than the royal's original frock. The dress is proving very popular already, and on mytheresa.com there are only two sizes left in stock.

Loading the player...

The mother-of-three marked her anniversary in the most special way last week as she attended church on Easter Sunday. Looking as chic as ever, the royal donned a pastel blue coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a fancy fascinator by Jane Taylor and wore the custom-made Robinson Pelham earrings she wore on her wedding day back in 2011.

MORE: How to do your own wedding makeup – Charlotte Tilbury and other pro MUAs reveal all

The super glam jewels are particularly unique as they were styled after the Middleton coat of arms - incorporating oak leaves and acorns. Perhaps bringing out these gems again was a symbol of remembering the past eight happy years.

READ: Why Lady Gabriella Windsor may not wear a tiara for the royal wedding