Strictly's Katya Jones is a beautiful bride once again – see her wedding dress

Katya Jones was transformed into a beautiful bride once again on Thursday as she re-wore her original wedding dress on stage with her husband Neil. The Strictly Come Dancing professionals re-enacted their wedding day at Sadler’s Wells theatre as they debuted their show Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream, which covers their extraordinary journey to become World Latin Showdance Champions.

The 30-year-old looked gorgeous in the strapless gown, which features a corseted top and full ruffled skirt, and wore her hair down and sleek. Katya was responsible for designing the costumes for the stage show, including giving her wedding dress a new lease of life, while Neil wrote the story.

Speaking to HELLO! backstage at the show, Neil praised Katya’s hard work on the costumes, saying: "Katya is so talented at the dresses, at one point she was like 'oh you know, get somebody else, it is too stressful' but I said 'no, you are so good at it, you are doing it, you are great at editing music so you should do it too.' I am a strong believer in not worrying about anything, just doing it and I am so happy we did because in the end we allowed ourselves to put it all out there, what we wanted."

Katya previously revealed her plans to wear her wedding dress on-stage as she and Neil explained how having their own show was a dream come true. "I even get to wear the same dress again, the one I wore on the evening of our wedding," Katya told HELLO! magazine.

Neil and Katya's dance show covers their journey to become World Latin Showdance champions

Neil and Katya married in London in August 2013, after five years of dating. Although their marriage was called into question after pictures emerged of Katya kissing her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh in October, the couple have since said they are as strong as ever, and are even planning to start a family together.

