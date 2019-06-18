Strictly star Kevin Clifton suggest wedding song – details This is so lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton is known to interact with his fans across social media, and often answers their questions online. And this week, the pro dancer took time out of his busy schedule to suggest a wedding song for one of his followers on Twitter, who had asked him for his opinion on a good tune for a first dance to a tango. The fan asked Kevin: "@Kevinclifton, if a person were getting married and wanted to tango as a first dance, can you suggest a @TheWho tune to do it to?? Bear in mind we are in our fifties (we would take lessons)." In response, the dancer replied: "Pinball Wizard would be great."

At the beginning of the week, Kevin hit headlines about his own potential future wedding after photos were published showing his new girlfriend Stacey Dooley wearing a delicate engagement band on her wedding finger. The pictures, obtained by The Mirror, saw the Strictly stars looking more loved-up than ever during a low-key stroll through London's Notting Hill on Sunday. Although the pair are yet to break their silence on the latest pictures, there's no denying that their relationship has gone from strength to strength since confirming their romance in April.

Kevin and Stacey first met after being partnered together on last year's Strictly. The pair went on to win the competition, and grew close during their time on the show. Their relationship has been kept relatively under wraps since Stacey's ex-boyfriend, Sam Tucknott, exposed their romance in a series of tell-all interviews in March. After the interviews, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

While the couple have never officially confirmed their relationship, they have done nothing to deny it either, and have been pictured together looking loved-up on a handful of occasions. Kevin recently made reference to Stacey during a performance in his new show, Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."

