Strictly's Katya Jones plans to wear her wedding dress again for a very special reason The professional dancer is married to Neil Jones

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has revealed she plans to wear her wedding dress again this year, as she relives her love story with fellow dancer Neil Jones on stage. The professional dancer, who tied the knot in 2013, will get the chance to wear her beautiful gown yet again during her upcoming show Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream at Sadler’s Wells Theatre.

The stage show is a retelling of how the couple met and fell in love ten years ago, charting their rise from two unknown dancers from very different backgrounds to becoming world Latin champions – and husband and wife. While Neil has written the story, Katya has been responsible for designing the costumes, including giving her wedding dress a new lease of life.

Katya Jones plans to wear her wedding dress again for her theatre shows

Luckily for Katya, the gown still fits six years after the couple married in London in summer 2013. "You can eat what you like – as long as you’re dancing," Katya told Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

GALLERY: See the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers' wedding dresses

It is not clear if Katya will wear the ivory strapless gown that she has been seen wearing in the couple’s wedding video, or if she had a second dress for the occasion. Speaking to HELLO! magazine in March, Katya said: "I even get to wear the same dress again, the one I wore on the evening of our wedding."

Neil and Katya have been married since 2013

As well as sharing their wedding experience with fans on stage, the couple have recently hinted that they may renew their vows in the future – as well as starting a family together. Speaking to the Daily Mail in February, Neil said: "We might renew our wedding vows but we've been married for only five years and I think that's a little bit too soon."

MORE: See the Strictly Come Dancing stars' engagement rings

He continued: "I want a big family. I want about three kids. I'm one of five and my sister has five kids, so it's going to happen, maybe not yet but in a couple of years. It will be harder for Katya when we have a baby because of the show.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.