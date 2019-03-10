Exclusive: Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones on walking down the aisle again as they reveal how their big dream came true The Strictly Come Dancing couple spoke all about their exciting plans

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine, married Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers Neil and Katya Jones tell how a long-held dream is coming true which will see them walking down the aisle again. This time everyone is invited as the big day is one of the scenes in their new hotly anticipated stage show that is based on their lives. "I even get to wear the same dress again, the one I wore on the evening of our wedding," Katya tells HELLO! of Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream at London’s Sadler’s Wells which covers the highs and lows of their extraordinary journey to become World Latin Showdance Champions. "I had always wanted to create my own show," says Neil, 36, "Now, finally to see our dreams on stage come true is exciting."

Of the news that they are both confirmed for Strictly 2019, Katya, 29, is hoping that Neil will be given a celebrity partner for the first time. "I think he would love it, I feel Neil could partner any character, any age, any ability, he would come up with something so creative." Neil tells HELLO!: "I am happy with whatever happens but of course I would love to have a celebrity partner."

The couple also address how they coped when Katya ended up front page news with her most recent celebrity partner Seann Walsh after they were pictured kissing and embracing after a long day of rehearsals. "We knew we just had to sort it out ourselves. It was quite shocking to be suddenly so exposed and everyone has an opinion on it but we just wanted to focus on us. My first thought was for Neil," says Katya.

Neil tells HELLO!: "I think, for me, I can accept people make mistakes. My mum always said: 'People make mistakes in their lives. Don’t react, try to understand'. So that is how it always is for me." Adds Katya, "I look at everything as a massive learning process. But actually drop by drop, people typing horrible and unkind things about you, does affect you. The hate I felt made me very sad. Neil told me, 'Stop reading, stop looking'. I knew I had to focus on what I do best, my dancing, my choreography, my job to the best of my ability."

Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream 20-22 June at Sadler’s Wells. For tickets, visit sadlerswells.com or tel: 020 7863 8000.

