Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share first wedding photo - see her incredible dress

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared the first photo from their romantic French wedding ceremony. The newlyweds took to Instagram to share the same image on their respective accounts, simply writing in the caption: "Mr and Mrs Jonas". The photo shows Sophie, 23, and Joe, 29, walking down the aisle together, hand in hand and with huge smiles on their faces. Joe looks handsome in a dark suit and a bowtie, while his new wife looks simply radiant in her wedding dress and veil. In the background, guests can be seen clapping and throwing flower petals in the air in celebration of the couple's union.

Sophie's incredible gown was created by Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, who treated fans to a close-up look on Instagram. His photo, taken from behind, shows the English actress wearing the design, complete with a cut-out back, sheer sleeves and a full cascading skirt with floral embellishments. Her lace-trimmed veil featured white applique detailing to complete her look. Sophie had previously hinted at the possibility of wearing Vuitton at her second wedding. "I love the way he sees women," she told Harper's Bazaar UK of creative director Nicolas. "His clothes are like the characters I gravitate towards: warrior women. They are strong and empowering, but also beautifully feminine."

The couple's French wedding marked their second ceremony; they first tied the knot in Las Vegas on 1 May, after attending the Billboard Music Awards. Sophie and Joe jetted into France a week ago, and spent time exploring Paris and celebrating with friends and family, including Joe’s brothers Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin and his wife Danielle, ahead of the big event. Nick has since shared the same wedding day image on his Instagram account, writing: "I love, love. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Jonas."

