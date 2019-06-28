Inside Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' £5,357-a-night French wedding venue Wow!

Their first wedding may have been a surprisingly small affair in a Las Vegas chapel, but Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas appear to be pulling out all the stops for their second ceremony, which is expected to take place on Saturday. The couple have reportedly hired Chateau de Torreau in Sarrians, France, for their wedding – a 17th century property that is listed at £5,357 a night on TripAdvisor.

The couple were spotted arriving at the venue with their family and friends on Thursday, and there’ll be plenty on site to keep them all occupied. The chateau has 20 acres of land to explore, an infinity pool, tennis courts, and beautiful lavender fields.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are set to marry in France on Saturday

Sophie and Joe’s wedding venue is also known as Chateau Ventoux, and can sleep up to 29 guests across its main building and separate farm building. The master suite, which will likely be used as the couple’s honeymoon suite, also has its own Jacuzzi and terrace. It has previously featured on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with the group enjoying a holiday there in November.

The couple arrived in France at the weekend, and have been spending time in Paris as they welcome their guests, including Joe’s brothers Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin and his wife Danielle. Other celebrity guests are set to include Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who is a bridesmaid, and US TV personality Dr Phil, who let slip the couple’s wedding date in an Instagram comment at the weekend.

The couple are hosting their wedding at Chateau de Torreau

Sophie and Joe’s lavish French wedding comes less than two months after they surprised fans – and their family – by marrying at a Las Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards. The ceremony was live-streamed on Instagram by Diplo, with the newlyweds later admitting they wanted to keep it private. Perhaps they’ll be implementing a social media ban this time around!

