Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals plans to remarry TV chef The couple will renew their vows for their 20th anniversary

Jamie Oliver's wife has revealed that the couple will renew their wedding vows in celebration of their 20th anniversary next year. Jools Oliver, who shares five children with the TV chef, told Red magazine that the pair want to "do things differently" this time around, having first married in a "classic English wedding". She said: "Next year we'll have been married 20 years and we're going to get married again, but do things differently – outside and barefoot. Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" Recalling their first nuptials, she continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

Jamie and Jools Oliver pictured on their wedding day in June 2000

For now though the couple's focus is on family. The Olivers will soon be heading off to Cornwall for a two-week break after what Jamie has described as a "challenging" year, which saw his chain go into administration. "Everyone looks shattered and we all need a break," Jools, 44, revealed. "All I wanted was children and to get stuck into home life. I was quite true to myself in that way."

The happy couple are proud parents to five children

Just last month, Jamie paid tribute to Jools in celebration of their 19th wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of Jools as they enjoyed lunch together at The River Café, Jamie wrote: "Happy 19th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver!!! I can't believe it's 19 years already?! Time has just flown by. My wedding day was one of the best days of my life, we kept it private and surrounded ourselves by loving friends and family and what a joy it was… Jools thanks for being the best friend a wonderful wife and truly amazing mother to our Oliver clan. Without question you've been the back bone behind anything good I've ever done, what a journey we've had. Big love Jamie xxx." Jools also shared a heartfelt post to mark the special day, writing: "Happy 19 years married to my absolute favourite xxx."

Jamie and Jools married on 24 June 2000, eight months after they started dating at the age of 17. The couple tied the knot at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, and photos showed the couple leaving the historic church after their ceremony, with a beautiful arch made from blue, purple and ivory flowers adorning the entrance. Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house nearby.