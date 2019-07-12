Peter Andre gave wife Emily a very swanky gift for their fourth wedding anniversary Lucky girl!

Peter Andre and his wife Emily celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday and judging by the singer's Instagram posts, the couple pulled out all the stops! The lovebirds started off by enjoying a lavish meal at Nobu in London, where they feasted on salmon sashimi, mini tacos, tempura and dumplings. The showstopper of the night was a beautifully created dessert that had the words "Happy anniversary" written in chocolate sauce on the side. Delicious!

As Peter filmed his wife Emily at the table, he told fans: "We love food so much so we're celebrating our anniversary at Nobu – loving it!" The couple then spent the night at the swanky, five-star Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch.

The couple dined out at Nobu

Peter, 46, and Emily, 29, tied the knot in Devon in July 2015, with family and friends in attendance including their one-year-old daughter Amelia. The Mysterious Girl singer, who has since gone on to welcome a son Theo with his medic wife, shared some gorgeous videos on Instagram to mark their day.

Peter and Emily are celebrating four years of marriage

"We started out as friends 9 years ago," Peter shared. "My family and your family built such a solid foundation. We remained friends for 2 years before we even considered becoming a couple. 4 years ago today we became husband and wife. It's impossible to love you anymore for too many reasons... I'll try not be too soppy and I hope you don't mind me sharing our special day. Get ready for quite a few videos. These videos were created by the awesome @andymacphotofilm and @jasonyeomanmedia. Thanks to all our friends and family that were there and continue to be everything to us."

The couple tied the knot in Devon

The videos showed the couple's stunning venue in the English countryside, Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, as well as several glimpses of Emily's gorgeous Sassi Holford wedding dress. The gown was crafted from finest Italian silk Mikado, with French lace applied inside each box pleat of the skirt. Emily wore a long sleeve jacket and cathedral veil for the day, before swapping for a delicate cap sleeve jacket with an organza ribbon sash for the evening.

