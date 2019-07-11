Gemma Atkinson shares candid picture of herself during labour of first daughter Taken moments before the birth!

Although she is yet to release a picture of her baby girl, Gemma Atkinson has delighted fans after sharing a photo of herself with her pet pooches, just moments before she gave birth. The radio presenter, who welcomed a little girl with Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez last week, revealed that the snap was taken a few hours after her waters broke. "Gorks took this picture a few hours after my waters had broke," she wrote in the caption. "They didn't leave my side, they were totally aware little sister was on her way."

Fans rushed to post lovely messages, with many praising her dogs for being the perfect companions. "Amazing aren't they. So intuitive they just KNOW. Congratulations," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Our dogs are so clever and caring, you are an inspiration to so many xxx." A third post read: "My dog was exactly the same! Now he never leaves my little boys side! They’re best friends." One other follower stated: "I love this. Our dog Molly hasn’t left my side since we found out we were pregnant. They’re the best pets, so loving and caring!"

The adorable post comes shortly after Gemma explained why she and Gorka are yet to upload photos of their baby daughter. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma wrote: "To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all." She added: "It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first." Gemma and Gorka, who confirmed their romance in February 2018, announced the birth of their daughter over the weekend. They are yet to announce their baby's name, but will no doubt be doing so very soon.

