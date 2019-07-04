Peter Andre shares adorable photo of son Theo following in wife Emily’s footsteps This is too cute!

Peter Andre thinks he has a future doctor on his hands as his son Theo appears to be following in his mum, Emily MacDonagh's footsteps. The singer shared an adorable photo of his two-year-old playing with Emily, using toy medical equipment to pretend to take her blood pressure. Captioning the sweet image, Pete said: "Hmm wonder what he wants to be when he's older. Dr Theodore James sounds kind of cool I think." Fans of Pete's adorable family rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Awww like mummy like son." Another said: "Will take after his mummy. A beautiful picture," and a third added: "That's so cute and you can go and say this is what mummy does!"

So cute!

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily just completely stole the show in a red hot dress

Meanwhile, Theo and his family may be heading over to America after Pete teased some very exciting things are happening for him over there at the moment. Earlier this month, the Mysterious Girl singer revealed on Instagram that he had just been in a meeting with USA TV producer John Ferriter. He posted a picture of the pair together, and wrote in the caption: "Great meeting with @johnferriter. Great things coming. Looking forward to the next few years stateside and of course here in the UK."

Pete is making waves in America

MORE: Stacey Solomon travels 45 miles to lavender field to help ease stress

While many of Peter's fans were quick to congratulate him on his career taking off so well, others speculated that he was set to move to the USA – despite him previously denying a move was on the cards. "Don’t forget about us in the UK," one fan said, while another added: "Aww no, Pete don't leave us!" A third said: "You deserve this so much!" While Peter hasn't mentioned anything about a move, no doubt if he did it wouldn't be long term, as his children are settled into school in the UK.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.